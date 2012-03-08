TORONTO, March 8 Rare earth miner Molycorp is set to buy Neo Material Technologies in a C$1.3 billion ($1.31 billion) cash and share deal that will give Molycorp access to Neo's rare earth processing capabilities and patents.

The friendly deal will see Colorado-based Molycorp pay C$8.05 in cash plus 0.122 of a share for each share of Toronto-based Neo Material. That would amount to a total consideration of C$11.30 per share, based on Molycorp's 20-day average.