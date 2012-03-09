* Molycorp cash and share deal values Neo at C$11.30/shr
* Molycorp gains high-end processing capabilities
* Gains new rare metal, magnetic alloy patents
* Opens up new markets, customers to U.S. miner
TORONTO, March 8 Rare earth miner Molycorp
is set to buy Neo Material Technologies in a
C$1.3 billion ($1.31 billion)cash and share deal that will give
Molycorp access to Neo's rare earth processing capabilities and
patents.
The friendly deal will see Colorado-based Molycorp pay
C$8.05 in cash plus 0.122 of a share for each share of
Toronto-based Neo Material. That would amount to a total
consideration of C$11.30 per share, based on Molycorp's 20-day
average.
Molycorp chief executive Mark Smith told Reuters that the
deal will bring together the Molycorp's massive production
capacity at the Mountain Pass mine in California and Neo's
advanced rare earth processing capabilities.
"(We are)putting those two together and forming the best
full supply chain capability known in the industry," he said.
Rare earth oxides, used in products as diverse as Apple's
iPhone and Toyota's Prius, require extensive processing in order
to take them from rocks in the ground to a material that a
technology company can use.
China currently produces about 95 percent of the global
supply of the group of 17 metals. The country has repeatedly
clamped down on rare earth exports, which last year sent prices
of the individual oxides, metals and alloys soaring.
Neo, which owns facilities in China, Thailand, Germany and
North America, produces rare earth oxides, alloys and magnetic
powders. The company also processes various minor metals like
gallium, rhenium and indium.
Molycorp said it will leverage Neo's years of processing
experience to better serve its existing customers. The purchase
will also give Molycorp access to new customers that require
high purity, product-specific rare earth oxides and alloys.
The deal, Molycorp's third in the last year, will give the
American company a foothold in China, which is the top consumer
of rare earths.
Colorado-based Molycorp is expanding and modernizing its
Mountain Pass mine and processing facility, and expects the
project to achieve commercial production by the end of the third
quarter, right around the time the deal is expected to close.
"By the time we get through the integration process, putting
the two companies together, that should - timing wise - fit in
right about the time that Phase 1 is ramping up," said Smith.
Phase 1 of the expansion will bump production up to 19.050
tonnes a year. Some of that capacity will be fed into Neo's
facilities.
Molycorp's offer was 42 percent higher than Neo's closing
price of C$7.97 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The
offer was above Neo's peak of C$10.67 in April of last year when
skyrocketing rare earth prices sent the equities soaring.