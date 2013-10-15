BRIEF-KLX announces filing of extension for form 10-k
* KLX inc -expects it will report that it had a material weakness in its internal controls
Oct 15 U.S. rare earths company Molycorp Inc said it expects to generate a negative cash flow in the third quarter and its cash cushion has dwindled to insufficient levels.
Molycorp also said it would be unable to sell a substantial portion of the cerium production from its main mine, Mountain Pass in California, in 2014. ()
* BMC enhances its value-added offerings with two strategic acquisitions
* Says reaffirmed its long-term constant currency objectives for annual sales growth of 4% to 6%