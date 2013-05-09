BRIEF-Hemispherx says promotion of Carol Smith as chief manufacturing officer, deputy chief scientific officer
May 9 Molycorp Inc reported a wider quarterly loss on Thursday even as its revenue rose, hurt by higher costs.
The U.S. rare earth producer reported a loss attributable to common shareholders of $50.1 million, or 33 cents a share, wider than a loss of $6.3 million, or 7 cents, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $146.4 million from $84.5 million.
* Chevron corp says an average of 97 percent of votes cast were voted for each of 12 nominees for election to board of directors at the annual meeting