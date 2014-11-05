(Adds details from the statement, background, shares)
Nov 5 Molycorp Inc reported a much
bigger quarterly loss, hurt by lower prices of rare-earth metals
and a steep jump in production costs, sending its shares down 20
percent in extended trading.
Molycorp, which produces 13 different rare metals used in
industries such as consumer electronics and defense, said sales
volumes fell 7 percent in the third quarter.
The company, which is trying to ramp up production at its
flagship Mountain Pass facility in California, said cash cost
for production doubled to $33.80 per kg over the second quarter.
Average selling price fell 10.3 percent to $36.93 per kg in
the quarter compared with a year ago.
Rare earths prices spiked in 2010 and 2011 when China, the
world's main producer, clamped down on exports, and suddenly
made it profitable for companies such as Molycorp and
Australia's Lynas Corp Ltd to boost production.
But soon excess production and weak demand took a toll on
rare earth prices.
Molycorp shares are trading at a fraction of their record
high of $79 touched in April 2011, when the global rare earth
prices were on a tear.
The company has failed to turn in a quarterly profit for
more than two years.
OakTree Capital Management, which reported a 9.1 percent
stake in Molycorp, provided $400 million in finance to the
company in August. (bit.ly/XQtu6s)
The miner's loss attributable to common shareholders widened
to $105.2 million, 47 cents per share, in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30, from $69.9 million, or 43 cents, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company's adjusted loss
widened to 40 cents per share from 27 cents per share.
Sales volumes fell to 3,356 metric tonnes.
Revenue fell about 17 percent to $123.9 million.
Molycorp's shares were trading down 16.7 percent at $1.14
after the bell. Up to Wednesday's close, the company's shares
had fallen about 75 percent this year.
