May 7 Molycorp Inc reported a bigger
quarterly loss, hurt by inventory writedowns and lower prices
for the rare earths that it mines.
The company's first-quarter loss attributable to
shareholders widened to $102.3 million, or 42 cents per share,
from $86.1 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Greenwood, Colorado-based company's revenue fell more
than 10 percent to $106.4 million in the quarter ended March 31.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Manya Venkatesh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)