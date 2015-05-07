May 7 Molycorp Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by inventory writedowns and lower prices for the rare earths that it mines.

The company's first-quarter loss attributable to shareholders widened to $102.3 million, or 42 cents per share, from $86.1 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Greenwood, Colorado-based company's revenue fell more than 10 percent to $106.4 million in the quarter ended March 31. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)