May 7 Molycorp Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by inventory writedowns and lower prices for the rare earths that it mines, and reiterated that it would need more financing.

The company's shares slumped 10.5 percent to 60 cents in premarket trading on Thursday.

Molycorp had said in March it might not have enough money to stay afloat if its debt restructuring efforts failed.

The company on Thursday reiterated its needs for funds because of the continuing weak prices, inconsistent demand and the delayed ramp-up of operations at its Mountain Pass facility.

Molycorp said its cash and cash equivalents fell to $133.6 million as of March 31 from $211.7 million as of Dec. 31.

The company reported negative cash flows from operating activities of $73 million during the first quarter ended March 31.

Molycorp's average selling prices fell 8 percent to $30.97 per kilogram in the quarter, helping in part to push the company to its thirteenth consecutive quarterly loss.

Molycorp's loss attributable to shareholders widened to $102.3 million, or 42 cents per share, from $86.1 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it lost 28 cents per share.

The Greenwood, Colorado-based company's revenue fell more than 10 percent to $106.4 million.

