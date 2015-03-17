March 17 Molycorp Inc's shares were set
to open lower on Tuesday after the rare earths miner's auditor
raised doubts about its ability to continue as a "going concern"
and the company posted a net loss for the twelfth quarter in a
row.
Molycorp said it had engaged financial and other advisers to
restructure its debt, but may not have enough money to stay
afloat if the efforts failed.
The company, which had about $1.7 billion debt as of Dec.
31, on Monday posted a net loss attributable to stockholders of
$329.8 million for the fourth quarter.
Molycorp's shares fell 12 percent to 65 cents in post-market
trading on Monday.
The stock climbed to a record high of $79.10 in May 2011
after China limited rare earth exports and raised tariffs in
2010, pushing buyers to cut their dependence on the country for
the metals that are crucial in most modern technology.
China, which supplies about 90 percent of the world's rare
earths needs, had made the move to push up prices to help it
cover the huge environmental costs of production.
Still, Molycorp has struggled with inconsistent global
pricing and a high rate of cash burn as it tried to ramp up
production. Its stock has lost nearly all its value in the last
four years.
China scrapped the export quotas in January, a move that
could further hurt Molycorp and Australia's Lynas Corp
- the world's only non-Chinese producers of rare earths.
Rare earth elements include lanthanum, used in oil
refineries; neodymium and praseodymium, used in magnets for
motors; dysprosium, used in hybrid vehicles, wind turbines and
stealth helicopters; and yttrium, used in military jet engines.
"Due to continuing softness in the prices for our products,
as well as inconsistent or depressed demand for certain of our
products and the delayed ramp-up of operations at our Mountain
Pass facility, we ... continue to incur, operating losses,"
Molycorp said in its annual report on Monday.
The company's Mountain Pass rare earth mine in southeastern
California is the largest outside China.
