Dec 28 Moly Mines Ltd said it will halt operations at its Spinifex Ridge molybdenum and copper project in Western Australia as China Development Bank Corp (CDB) cuts funding for the project due to weak molybdenum prices.

In June, the minerals explorer got loans totalling $494 million from CDB for the construction of the project.

The loan has been reduced to $244 million, as CDB asked Moly Mines to make an initial drawdown of $210 million under the loan agreement.

Moly Mines does not expect a final investment decision regarding the mine to be made by the time the loan expires in May 2012.

As the economic outlook weakened, prices of molybdenum, used as a steel alloy for its hardening, strengthening and anti-corrosive properties, fell by about 13 percent in the September-October period. The prices also dropped almost by a third since the beginning of 2011 to their lowest in almost two years.

Moly Mines said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with CDB to finance other projects.

Toronto-listed shares of the company were trading flat at 33.5 Canadian cents on Wednesday morning.