Dec 28 Moly Mines Ltd
said it will halt operations at its Spinifex Ridge molybdenum
and copper project in Western Australia as China Development
Bank Corp (CDB) cuts funding for the project due to weak
molybdenum prices.
In June, the minerals explorer got loans totalling $494
million from CDB for the construction of the project.
The loan has been reduced to $244 million, as CDB asked Moly
Mines to make an initial drawdown of $210 million under the loan
agreement.
Moly Mines does not expect a final investment decision
regarding the mine to be made by the time the loan expires in
May 2012.
As the economic outlook weakened, prices of molybdenum, used
as a steel alloy for its hardening, strengthening and
anti-corrosive properties, fell by about 13 percent in the
September-October period. The prices also dropped almost by a
third since the beginning of 2011 to their lowest in almost two
years.
Moly Mines said it has signed a memorandum of understanding
with CDB to finance other projects.
Toronto-listed shares of the company were trading flat at
33.5 Canadian cents on Wednesday morning.