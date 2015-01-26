Jan 26 Ready-to-eat cereal maker Post Holdings Inc said it would acquire privately held rival MOM Brands Co for $1.15 billion in cash and stock.

Post, the maker of Raisin Bran and Honey Bunches of Oats, will pay $1.05 billion in cash and issue 2.5 million of its shares to owners of MOM Brands. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)