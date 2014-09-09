NEW YORK, Sept 9 A U.S. bankruptcy court judge ruled on Tuesday that senior bondholders of bankrupt Momentive Perfomance Materials cannot change their votes to accept the quartz and silicone maker's proposed restructuring.

Knocking down what he viewed as an effort to avoid a less desirable payout, Judge Robert Drain of federal bankruptcy court in White Plains, New York, denied the bondholders' request to switch their votes.

Waterford, New York-based Momentive, owned by Apollo Global Management, filed for protection under Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April with a contentious proposal to cut $3 billion in debt and transfer control to a class of junior bondholders that also included Apollo.

The offer by senior bondholders to change their votes met with resistance from Momentive, which viewed the shift as an effort to avoid repayment in the form of a long-term note, rather than cash.

Led by Wilmington Trust and BOK Financial Corp, the bondholders were due to receive notes as a result of their opposition to Momentive's restructuring plan.

They were to be repaid in full on about $1 billion of debt, but were at odds with Momentive over whether they were also entitled to an extra premium known as a make-whole payment, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, for the early redemption of their notes.

Under Momentive's restructuring plan, the bondholders would have been entitled to cash if they had accepted the plan without the make-whole premium. If they chose to litigate, they would be repaid in notes.

They chose to litigate, but eventually lost when Drain last month ruled they were not entitled to the premium. The bondholders asked to change their votes and accept the cash payout, which was the subject of Tuesday's hearing.

Momentive argued the bondholders could not change their votes after time and money had been pumped into the litigation, and must live with the consequences of having lost the dispute -- in this case, payment in the form of notes rather than cash.

At Tuesday's hearing, Theresa Foudy, a lawyer for one of the bondholder groups, said settling would benefit parties by saving the legal costs of appeals.

The money already spent on the litigation is "water under the bridge," Foudy said, but "the question is, is there cause to stop the bleeding and put an end to this?"

Drain sided with Momentive, concluding he could not force Momentive to settle if it did not want to. "I agree there may be good reasons for a settlement somewhere, but I think you're asking me to impose it, and impose it on terms that have been rejected," he said.

Under Momentive's restructuring, junior bondholders including Apollo would participate in a $600 million equity rights offering, while JPMorgan Chase & Co would supply a $1.3 billion loan.

