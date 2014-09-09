By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Sept 9 A U.S. bankruptcy court judge
ruled on Tuesday that senior bondholders of bankrupt Momentive
Perfomance Materials cannot change their votes to accept the
quartz and silicone maker's proposed restructuring.
Knocking down what he viewed as an effort to avoid a less
desirable payout, Judge Robert Drain of federal bankruptcy court
in White Plains, New York, denied the bondholders' request to
switch their votes.
Waterford, New York-based Momentive, owned by Apollo Global
Management, filed for protection under Chapter 11
bankruptcy in April with a contentious proposal to cut $3
billion in debt and transfer control to a class of junior
bondholders that also included Apollo.
The offer by senior bondholders to change their votes met
with resistance from Momentive, which viewed the shift as an
effort to avoid repayment in the form of a long-term note,
rather than cash.
Led by Wilmington Trust and BOK Financial Corp, the
bondholders were due to receive notes as a result of their
opposition to Momentive's restructuring plan.
They were to be repaid in full on about $1 billion of debt,
but were at odds with Momentive over whether they were also
entitled to an extra premium known as a make-whole payment,
worth hundreds of millions of dollars, for the early redemption
of their notes.
Under Momentive's restructuring plan, the bondholders would
have been entitled to cash if they had accepted the plan without
the make-whole premium. If they chose to litigate, they would be
repaid in notes.
They chose to litigate, but eventually lost when Drain last
month ruled they were not entitled to the premium. The
bondholders asked to change their votes and accept the cash
payout, which was the subject of Tuesday's hearing.
Momentive argued the bondholders could not change their
votes after time and money had been pumped into the litigation,
and must live with the consequences of having lost the dispute
-- in this case, payment in the form of notes rather than cash.
At Tuesday's hearing, Theresa Foudy, a lawyer for one of the
bondholder groups, said settling would benefit parties by saving
the legal costs of appeals.
The money already spent on the litigation is "water under
the bridge," Foudy said, but "the question is, is there cause to
stop the bleeding and put an end to this?"
Drain sided with Momentive, concluding he could not force
Momentive to settle if it did not want to. "I agree there may be
good reasons for a settlement somewhere, but I think you're
asking me to impose it, and impose it on terms that have been
rejected," he said.
Under Momentive's restructuring, junior bondholders
including Apollo would participate in a $600 million equity
rights offering, while JPMorgan Chase & Co would supply
a $1.3 billion loan.
