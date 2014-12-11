Dec 11 Shares of Momo Inc, a
Beijing-based mobile chat app firm backed by Chinese e-commerce
giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, rose as much as 15
percent in their U.S. trading debut, valuing the company at
nearly $3 billion.
The stock touched a high of $15.49 shortly after trading in
its shares started on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
The company raised $216 million from its initial public
offering of 16 million American depositary shares.
The offering was priced at $13.50 per share, the midpoint of
the expected range of $12.50-$14.50.
