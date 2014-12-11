Dec 11 Shares of Momo Inc, a Beijing-based mobile chat app firm backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, rose as much as 15 percent in their U.S. trading debut, valuing the company at nearly $3 billion.

The stock touched a high of $15.49 shortly after trading in its shares started on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

The company raised $216 million from its initial public offering of 16 million American depositary shares.

The offering was priced at $13.50 per share, the midpoint of the expected range of $12.50-$14.50. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)