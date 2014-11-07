(Adds details)
Nov 7 China's Momo Inc, a mobile-based social
networking platform, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to
raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its
American Depositary Shares (ADS).
The company said it was the No. 3 instant messaging app in
China, and also offered mobile games, paid emoticons and mobile
marketing services. Its user base more than doubled to 180.3
million in the year through September.
Social messaging services have drawn considerable investor
interest of late. While Facebook Inc paid $19 billion for
Whatsapp, Viber was bought by online retailer Rakuten Inc
for $900 million earlier this year.
South Korea's Naver Corp said in July that its
Japan-based messaging application subsidiary Line Corp had
applied for an IPO at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and was
considering a dual listing in Japan and the United States.
The number of mobile Internet users in China are expected to
rise by about 28 percent to 712.4 million between 2013 and 2017,
according to market research firm eMarketer.
Momo, which earns 63 percent of its revenue from membership
subscription fees, reported revenue of $13.9 million for the six
months ended June 30. Net loss widened to $48.6 million from
$8.4 million from a year earlier.
The company, which more-than-quadrupled its number of
employees to 358 in the past two years, intends to use the
proceeds from the IPO for research and development and other
general corporate purposes.
Momo intends to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol "MOMO". It listed Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse
and J.P. Morgan Securities among underwriters to the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1136zXV)
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)