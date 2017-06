MONACO Australian Mark Webber will start Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix on pole position for Red Bull after Mercedes' Michael Schumacher set the pace in qualifying but was subject to a five place grid penalty.

Germany's Nico Rosberg, for Mercedes, will line up alongside Webber on the front row with McLaren's Lewis Hamilton and Frenchman Romain Grosjean, driving a Lotus, behind the front pair.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)