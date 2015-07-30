MONACO, July 30 The tiny principality of Monaco
plans to expand its territory further into the sea by building a
six-hectare (15-acre) neighbourhood over a one-billion euro
platform to be built by France's Bouygues over the next ten
years.
Monaco, the principality best known for its royal family and
casino by the French Riviera, currently has a surface of 485
acres, of which nearly 100 were recovered from the sea over the
past few decades.
It signed on Thursday a concession deal with a consortium
comprising Bouygues, local real estate mogul J.B
Pastor et fils and four architects.
The consortium will be in charge of financing, building and
commercialising it.
The overall project will cost a total 2 billion euros ($2.18
billion) and including putting a platform over eighteen,
26-meter high concrete caissons that will weigh 10,000 each.
The new area will include businesses, luxury villas, a
parking, a park and a port. The project will be environmentally-
friendly, Monaco state minister Michel Rocher said.
