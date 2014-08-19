SYDNEY Aug 19 Shares in Australia's
Monadelphous Group rose as much as 6.8 percent in early
trading on Tuesday after the diversified services company
reported a forecast-beating net profit for the full year ending
in June.
The company, which operates in the resources, energy and
infrastructure sectors, reported a 6.3 percent drop in full year
profit to A$146.5 million ($136.54 million). However, that still
beat analysts' forecast of A$137.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
At 1219 GMT, shares in Monadelphous, which has a market
capitalisation of $1.33 billion, were trading at A$16.18, up
4.72 percent. The benchmark S$P/ASX 200 index was up
0.32 percent.
($1 = 1.0730 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Paul Tait)