By Sarah Young
LONDON Dec 16 Monarch, the British
airline recently bailed out by its investment fund owner,
expects broadly flat earnings for 2017, with pressure on fares
offsetting growing demand for tickets.
Monarch, whose finances deteriorated this year after
security concerns deterred travel to some destinations, is
grappling with falling fares as rivals such as Ryanair
and easyJet put more seats onto the market to try to
gain market share.
During 2016, Monarch warned the decline in demand for
flights and holidays to Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt, and the
devaluation of the pound after Britain's vote to leave the
European Union, had made market conditions difficult.
It secured a 165 million pound ($205 million) lifeline from
majority shareholder Greybull Capital in October, and said on
Friday it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of 48 million pounds for the 12-months
ended Oct. 31, 2016, down more than a third from the year
before.
"I would expect it (profitability) to be a very similar
range of 45 to 50 million pounds of EBITDA next year," Chief
Executive Andrew Swaffield told reporters.
Bookings for next summer - when Monarch makes most of its
profit - were more positive than this time last year, Swaffield
added, with flight-only bookings up 10 percent and holiday
bookings up 40 percent.
But the impact of a weaker pound over the whole 12 months -
it has fallen 16 percent against the U.S. dollar and 9 percent
against the euro since the June Brexit vote - plus falling
ticket prices would offset the rise in passengers.
"Prices are very keen at the moment, there is a lot of
competition out there so we are seeing volumes up, but great
value for consumers in terms of prices," Swaffield said.
The currency moves hurt Monarch because while it makes over
80 percent of its revenues in pounds, its biggest costs such as
fuel and leases are in dollars.
Luton, southern England-based Monarch sells holidays and
flights to destinations such as Spain, Italy and France. The new
capital it received in October is to help fund the replacement
of its Airbus jets with more fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX-8
aircraft between 2018 and 2021.
($1 = 0.8041 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by James Davey and Mark
Potter)