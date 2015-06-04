(Refiles with dropped letters from CFO's name, paragraph 4)
LONDON, June 4 British airline and holidays
company Monarch Group stuck with its forecast for a
return to profitability this year, after a turnaround plan
helped its seasonal loss narrow by 37 percent in its first half.
Monarch, now in the hands of investment firm Greybull
Capital following its sale by Switzerland's Mantegazza family
last year, said 30 million pounds ($46 million) of the improved
winter performance was due to "self-help" measures.
The Luton-based company which primarily flies British
holidaymakers to destinations in Spain, Italy and France said it
remained on track to deliver double digit earnings for the 12
months ended Oct. 31, in line with a forecast made in January.
Monarch's chief financial officer Barry Nightingale told
reporters on a call on Thursday that the company was confident
about its forward order book.
"If the trends continue the way they are, we'll quickly eat
into those winter losses," he said.
Monarch competes against Europe's biggest and second biggest
budget carriers Ryanair and easyJet respectively
in the continent's fiercely competitive short-haul market, where
both airlines have recently suggested that fares could fall
slightly.
"Our goal is to make sure our cost base is competitive so
that we can respond to whatever the market does and we're very
confident we can do that," Monarch chief executive Andrew
Swaffield said.
For the six months ended April 30, Monarch posted a loss of
69.9 million pounds compared to the 110.6 million pound loss
sustained in the same period last year.
Capacity reductions, ending loss-making routes, plus around
700 job losses and pay cuts of between 30 and 35 percent for
remaining staff, as well as a cheaper fuel bill, all contributed
to the reduced loss.
Monarch plans to revamp its fleet in the next five years
with 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes it has on order, with the CEO
suggesting that the company would likely take a decision on the
options it has on additional jets some time next year.
Separately on Thursday, easyJet reported a 7.2 percent jump
in traffic in May compared to the same month last year, while
Wizz Air, another budget carrier, said its passenger
volume grew 20 percent in May.
($1 = 0.6484 pounds)
(editing by Mark Heinrich)