LONDON, April 14 Investment firm Greybull
Capital said it had appointed bankers to examine options for
Monarch Airlines, but a sale of the European holiday carrier was
not on the cards.
Greybull, which made headlines in Britain earlier this week
when it agreed to buy a steel plant from Tata Steel, bought
Monarch 18 months ago and has led a turnaround of the
airline.
"In order to review relevant options thoroughly, Monarch has
sought the assistance of Deutsche Bank who will look at both
inbound and outbound opportunities," a spokesman for Greybull
said.
"We confirm there is no sale process."
Sky News reported on Thursday that Chinese conglomerate HNA
Group had opened talks about taking a minority stake
in the airline.
HNA, which is one of China's top-four aviation companies,
with a fleet of more than 820 aircraft, could not immediately be
reached for comment.
