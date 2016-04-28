LONDON, April 28 Monarch Airlines, the
British airline owned by investment firm Greybull Capital, is
considering acquisitions, its boss said on Thursday.
Chief Executive Andrew Swaffield told an industry audience
the airline had also received interest from possible suitors but
was not for sale.
"We've got our eyes open on potential acquisitions that we
might be able to make ourselves with Greybull's support and we
haven't denied the fact that there has been interest in us from
potential acquirers," he said.
"But the 'for sale' sign is not up and as far as we're
concerned our focus is on delivering a successful and
sustainable profitable business."
Earlier this month Greybull appointed bankers to examine
options for the airline.
There were also media reports that easyjet was
considering a bid for Monarch and that Monarch was itself eyeing
bid targets including Air Berlin, TuiFly and Thomas
Cook Airlines.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by James Davey; Editing by
Susan Fenton)