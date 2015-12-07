LONDON Dec 7 Monarch expects demand for its holidays to still grow next year, even though vacationers were delaying decisions on where to go because of security concerns, the British airline and travel group said on Monday.

Privately-held Monarch said it expected to report annual underlying earnings (EBIT) of more than 40 million pounds ($60 million) for the year ended Oct. 31, after a turnaround plan helped it recover from last year's 94 million pound loss.

Monarch, which competes with the likes of Thomas Cook and TUI Group, said in a statement further progress was expected this year, calling the outlook for the winter good. "We do expect 2016 to be better than 2015," Chief Executive Andrew Swaffield told reporters.

The company's financial recovery comes despite Monarch being forced to cancel flight and holiday programmes in Tunisia and Egypt this year after the British government raised concerns over safety in the wake of attacks.

Luton-based Monarch sells holidays and flights primarily to British holidaymakers travelling to destinations such as Spain, Italy and France. Since being acquired by Greybull Capital in 2014, it has focused on cutting costs by shedding staff and ending loss-making routes.

Swaffield said the halting of holidays to Egypt's Sharm al-Sheikh resort and the Islamist militant attacks in Paris, both last month, meant customers were booking holidays later, in line with what travel companies usually see after such incidents.

"There's an initial lack of bookings ... and then people get back to normal, but they don't book as far in advance as they normally do," he said.

That was in line with what other airlines such as easyJet have reported in relation to the attacks.

Monarch said in the absence of Tunisia and Egypt as destinations, its customers were booking flights to places such as the Eilat resort in Israel, adding mainland Spain and the Canary Islands were also popular.

British airlines and travel companies are waiting for the UK government to confirm it is safe to fly to Sharm al-Sheikh again. Monarch has cancelled its programme there until Jan. 6. ($1 = 0.6633 pounds) (Editing by David Holmes)