LONDON Dec 7 Monarch expects demand
for its holidays to still grow next year, even though
vacationers were delaying decisions on where to go because of
security concerns, the British airline and travel group said on
Monday.
Privately-held Monarch said it expected to report annual
underlying earnings (EBIT) of more than 40 million pounds ($60
million) for the year ended Oct. 31, after a turnaround plan
helped it recover from last year's 94 million pound loss.
Monarch, which competes with the likes of Thomas Cook
and TUI Group, said in a statement further
progress was expected this year, calling the outlook for the
winter good. "We do expect 2016 to be better than 2015," Chief
Executive Andrew Swaffield told reporters.
The company's financial recovery comes despite Monarch being
forced to cancel flight and holiday programmes in Tunisia and
Egypt this year after the British government raised concerns
over safety in the wake of attacks.
Luton-based Monarch sells holidays and flights primarily to
British holidaymakers travelling to destinations such as Spain,
Italy and France. Since being acquired by Greybull Capital in
2014, it has focused on cutting costs by shedding staff and
ending loss-making routes.
Swaffield said the halting of holidays to Egypt's Sharm
al-Sheikh resort and the Islamist militant attacks in Paris,
both last month, meant customers were booking holidays later, in
line with what travel companies usually see after such
incidents.
"There's an initial lack of bookings ... and then people get
back to normal, but they don't book as far in advance as they
normally do," he said.
That was in line with what other airlines such as easyJet
have reported in relation to the attacks.
Monarch said in the absence of Tunisia and Egypt as
destinations, its customers were booking flights to places such
as the Eilat resort in Israel, adding mainland Spain and the
Canary Islands were also popular.
British airlines and travel companies are waiting for the UK
government to confirm it is safe to fly to Sharm al-Sheikh
again. Monarch has cancelled its programme there until Jan. 6.
($1 = 0.6633 pounds)
