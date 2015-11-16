MILAN Nov 16 Luxury outerwear maker Moncler
said on Monday it had won a legal battle against a
Chinese company that produced and sold down jackets with the
Italian group's logo, as Beijing cracks down on counterfeits.
Moncler, whose luxury down jackets can sell for up to
$2,000, said it had been awarded 420,000 euros in damages by an
intellectual property court in Beijing.
"This is ... believed to be the first judgment under China's
new trademark law to grant maximum statutory damages," the
company said in a note.
In December 2014 Moncler sued local company Beijing
Nuoyakate Gourmet after discovering it sold jackets with
counterfeit Moncler logos and had tried to register several fake
trademarks and domain names in China and elsewhere.
China has been trying to shake off a reputation for
widespread pirated and counterfeit goods, long a major headache
for global brands targeting the Chinese market.
Earlier this month China said it would use cloud computing,
big data and tighter rules on user identity to fight online
sales of fake goods.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Susan Fenton)