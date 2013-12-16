MILAN Dec 16 Shares in luxury jacket maker Moncler closed up 47 percent on their first day of trading on Milan's bourse after attracting strong demand from investors who failed to buy into the shares when they were first issued.

Around 80 percent of investors who placed orders for the listing, which closed on Dec. 11, received no shares, two people familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)