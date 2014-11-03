(Corrects spelling of "denied" in first paragraph)
MILAN Nov 3 Italian luxury quilted coat maker
Moncler denied on Monday allegations of animal
mistreatment after a television programme accused down jacket
makers of using inhumane methods in plucking geese.
Moncler said in statement it only used down from suppliers
who were bound by contract to respect the welfare of animals
after TV footage showed geese in Hungary being plucked in a way
that left many of them badly injured.
Moncler, whose shares fell 4 on Monday due to the bad
publicity from the show broadcast on state television RAI, said
its down suppliers were located in Italy, France and North
America.
"The company has given its lawyers a mandate to protect its
rights," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Silvia Aloisi)