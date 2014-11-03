* TV programme accuses down jacket makers of mistreatment
* Moncler shares fall as much as 6 pct
* Moncler defends high prices
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Nov 3 Moncler denied on Monday
allegations of animal mistreatment after a television programme
accused down jacket makers of using inhumane methods to pluck
geese, sending shares in the Italian luxury outerwear brand down
as much as 6 percent.
Moncler said in statement it only used goose down from
suppliers who were bound by contract to protect the welfare of
animals. The company's comment followed footage broadcast on
Italian television on Sunday night that showed geese in Hungary
being plucked in a way that left many of them badly injured.
Moncler said its down suppliers were currently located in
Italy, France and North America.
"There is no link whatsoever with the strong images
broadcast relating to breeders, suppliers and farms that act in
an improper and illegal way," it said, adding it has given its
lawyers a mandate to protect its rights.
Traders blamed the drop in Moncler's shares, which
underperformed a 2 percent fall in Milan's blue-chip index
, on the programme, which was broadcast at prime time on
Italian state television.
Reputation Manager, an Italian firm that measures brands'
online standing, said the show, called Report, had triggered
4,300 tweets on Moncler between Sunday night and Monday morning,
88 percent of which were negative.
"Crucial aspects for the reputation of a company such as
social responsibility, sustainability and quality have received
a hard blow all at once," Reputation Manager CEO Andrea
Barchiesi said in a note.
MADE IN ITALY AND EASTERN EUROPE
Report criticised Moncler and other luxury brands for
shifting production out of Italy to lower-paid workers in
eastern Europe despite the high profit margins on their goods.
Moncler, whose jackets can cost more than 1,000 euros, said
it had not shifted production to the region as it had always
operated there.
"In Italy we've kept some efficient collaborations with the
best garment makers," it said.
The show interviewed small businesses in southern Italy,
which said they had laid off workers after losing contracts to
supply Moncler.
The company also denied allegations that retail prices for
its jackets were too high compared to production costs. It said
the cost of its products rose by around 2.5 times by the time
they reached shopkeepers who would then mark them up further
based on prices prevailing in that market.
"It's clear that the figures mentioned in the show, which
only take into account a small part of the overall cost of the
product, are totally inaccurate and misleading," it said.
Moncler, which started life as a ski jacket maker in the
French Alps in 1952, listed its shares on the Milan bourse in
December last year at 10.2 euros each.
The stock gained more than 60 percent after its debut to hit
an all-time high of 16.60 euros in early January. It has since
slowly declined. Shares in Moncler were down 4.6 percent at
10.55 euros by 1614 GMT.
The television show contrasted Moncler and other brands with
Brunello Cucinelli, which manufactures exclusive
clothing in a hamlet in the Umbria region and has turned the
fully made in Italy concept into a powerful marketing tool.
Shares in Cucinelli rose 1.5 percent on Monday, while rivals
Tod's and Salvatore Ferragamo lost around 1.3
percent.
