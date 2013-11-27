BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
MILAN Nov 27 Italian skiwear maker Moncler's initial public offering is fully subscribed throughout the price range of 8.75-10.2 ($11.87-13.83) euros per share, two market sources said on Wednesday.
Moncler's owners are seeking to raise as much as 785 million euros in a public share sale which values the company at around 2.2-2.55 billion euros and could increase if the company's two main shareholders decide to exercise a "greenshoe" overallotment option.
($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Bienville Capital Management, LLC reports 5.38 percent passive stake in Adecoagro SA as of april 4 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pezUxQ Further company coverage: