CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 6 Luxury down jacket maker
Moncler will list 25 percent or slightly more on Milan's stock
exchange by the end of 2013 or early 2014, an adviser to the
transaction told Reuters on Friday.
The share sale will not involve a capital increase, banker
Claudio Costamagna, who is acting as adviser on the deal, said
on the sidelines of a conference in the northern Italian town of
Cernobbio.
"There is no need for a capital increase, the funds will
sell (their stakes)," said Costamagna, a well-known Italian
mergers and acquisitions banker who runs his own corporate
advisory firm.
Sources have told Reuters that Moncler president Remo
Ruffini will not sell his 32 percent stake in the listing, which
is expected to involve around 30 percent of the company, valuing
it around 2 billion euros ($2.62 billion).
Costamagna said the exact amount of the company to be sold
would depend on whether a greenshoe - the option to sell more
shares than originally planned, to meet demand - would be
exercised.
Moncler originally planned to list on the Milan bourse in
June 2011, but opted instead to sell a 45 percent stake to
French investment group Eurazeo, side-stepping a shaky European
equity market.
"The operation is going ahead, the listing is confirmed for
towards the end of the year or beginning of 2014, then we'll
have to see how the market is," said Costamagna.
Costamagna did not specify how much the deal would be worth,
saying only that the company was doing very well.
($1 = 0.7623 euros)
