MILAN Oct 14 Luxury down jacket maker Moncler
said on Monday it had filed a request with the Italian stock
market to list its shares in Milan.
In September an adviser to the transaction said Moncler
would list 25 percent or slightly more on Milan's stock exchange
by the end of 2013 or early 2014.
Global coordinators in the initial public offering are
Goldman Sachs International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario.
Banca IMI, JP Morgan, Nomura and UBS are joint bookrunners
and BNP Paribas, Equita SIM and HSBC are lead managers.
Financial advisers are Claudio Costamagna and Lazard.
Moncler was a dormant brand generating 45 million euros in
sales when Italian businessman Remo Ruffini took control in
2003, and has since turned into a trendy fashion label.
