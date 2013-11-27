BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
MILAN Nov 27 Moncler's free float - or the amount of the company that is publicly traded - will be 30.7 percent if coordinating banks exercise an option to buy extra shares in the company, according to a prospectus for the deal seen by Reuters.
The down jacket maker is in the process of selling on the Milan bourse around a third of the company, which will be valued at around 2.2- 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) after the deal.
The base issue - worth around 26.7 percent of the company - was fully subscribed by 1334 GMT, market sources said. ($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
* Bienville Capital Management, LLC reports 5.38 percent passive stake in Adecoagro SA as of april 4 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pezUxQ Further company coverage: