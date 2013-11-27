MILAN Nov 27 Moncler's free float - or the amount of the company that is publicly traded - will be 30.7 percent if coordinating banks exercise an option to buy extra shares in the company, according to a prospectus for the deal seen by Reuters.

The down jacket maker is in the process of selling on the Milan bourse around a third of the company, which will be valued at around 2.2- 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) after the deal.

The base issue - worth around 26.7 percent of the company - was fully subscribed by 1334 GMT, market sources said. ($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)