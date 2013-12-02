BRIEF-Doctorglasses Chain sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to up 11.1 pct to 39.2 pct
MILAN Dec 2 The initial public offering of skiwear maker Moncler IPO-MON.MI is already more than 12 times subscribed, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
The down jacket maker is seeking to raise as much as 785 million euros ($1.07 billion) in a flotation which is set to knock leather group Salvatore Ferragamo off the top spot for Europe's biggest luxury listing in recent years.
On the basis of the company's indicative price range of 8.75-10.2 euros per share, the listing could value Moncler at 2.2 billion to more than 2.5 billion euros.
Shares are expected to start trading on Dec. 16. ($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak)
