* Moncler set to price IPO at top of range - source
* Receives orders worth around 20 bln euros - source
* Shareholders to raise at least 681 million euros
* Institutional tranche subscribed 30 times - source
MILAN, Dec 11 Moncler , the Italian
maker of luxury goose-down jackets, will price its shares at the
top of an indicative range after strong global demand, a source
close to the deal told Reuters.
Moncler, which is floating at least 27 percent of the
company, has received orders worth around 20 billion euros
($27.54 billion) from all over the world, the source added.
"With these numbers it seems to be taken for granted the
pricing will be at the top of the range," the source said. The
8.75-10.20 euros price range was set by Moncler two weeks ago.
The listing in Milan will be the biggest by a European
luxury company since Prada raised $2.1 billion through a Hong
Kong offering in June 2011.
Pricing at the top of the range indicates Moncler's share
offer will be worth at least 681 million euros, valuing the
company as a whole at up to 2.55 billion euros.
The demand for Moncler contrasts with other European IPO
candidates over recent weeks. Italy's M&G Chemicals postponed a
planned Hong Kong listing on Monday and freight forwarding
company Savino del Bene scrapped a Milan listing on Dec. 5.
Italian leather group Salvatore Ferragamo on the
other hand successfully raised 344 million euros in June 2011
through a listing which valued the group at 1.5 billion euros.
"At the moment, the market is saying it values luxury," a
Milan-based trader said.
The 80 percent portion of Moncler's IPO reserved for
institutional investors was subscribed more than 30 times, the
source said. The rest was reserved for retail buyers in Italy
and Japan.
"More than half of the requests came from long-only
investors who can expect to receive a more than proportional
share," the source said.
The size of the offering could rise by as much as 15 percent
to around 785 million euros if a greenshoe over-allotment option
is exercised. The source said no decision had yet been taken
over whether to exercise this option.
Current shareholders headed by French investment firm
Eurazeo, alongside private equity group Carlyle
and Brands Partners are set to profit from the deal, which is
made up entirely of existing shares.
At this stage, there are no new investors with a stake of
more than 2 percent in the company, the source said.
Moncler president Remo Ruffini, who bought the brand in 2003
and helped boost annual sales from 45 million euros to 489
million euros in 2012, will be the largest shareholder after the
listing, with 32 percent.