PARIS, July 10 Luxury down jacket maker Moncler aims to float in Milan in December with a valuation of about 2 billion euros allowing investors to cash in on the brand's stellar growth, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The deal should give Moncler a valuation 10 times higher than what it was only five years ago and about twice its valuation pencilled in 2011, when its flotation was called off due to choppy stock markets.

The company is hoping to woo investors with strong growth prospects based on its global expansion plans and appetite for casual and outdoor gear.

Moncler's December flotation, market conditions permitting, would allow its top shareholder, private equity firm Eurazeo , to make a hefty profit on its purchase of a 45 percent stake in 2011 which valued the company at 1.2 billion euros ($1.54 billion).

Sellers would also include private equity firm Carlyle which still owns 18 percent after selling the bulk of its holding to Eurazeo. Carlyle took a 48 percent stake in 2008 which valued the whole of Moncler at 220 million euros.

However, Remo Ruffini, the Italian businessman who spearheaded Moncler's transformation and runs the company, does not intend to cut down his stake, sources told Reuters.