MILAN Nov 26 Italian skiwear company Moncler
IPO-MON.MI said on Tuesday it had received approval for its
share listing from Italy's market regulator and set an
indicative price range of 8.75-10.20 euros ($11.87-13.83).
The goosedown jacket maker can now distribute a prospectus
for potential investors in the deal, which will sell around 30
percent of Moncler in the second luxury listing in Milan this
year after notebook maker Moleskine.
Following the usual timetable for market listings, Moncler
is now likely to make its stock exchange debut in around two
weeks' time.
The company aimed at a public listing in 2011, but opted
instead to sell a 45 percent stake to French investment group
Eurazeo.
($1 = 0.7374 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Silvia Aloisi)