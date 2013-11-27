BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
MILAN Nov 27 Italian skiwear maker Moncler IPO-MON.MI aims to raise at least 585-681 million euros ($793-$923 million) through a public share offer which is expected to start trading in Milan on Dec. 16, three term sheets for the deal showed on Wednesday.
The goosedown jacket maker could raise 672-785 million euros if it receives strong interest in the deal and decides to sell more shares through a greenshoe option.
Moncler will start taking orders for the shares on Nov. 27 with a price range announced late on Tuesday of 8.75-10.2 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Bienville Capital Management, LLC reports 5.38 percent passive stake in Adecoagro SA as of april 4 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pezUxQ Further company coverage: