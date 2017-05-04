MILAN May 4 Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler reported on Thursday a 16 percent rise in first quarter revenue, lifted by sales in Europe, particularly in Britain, France and Germany.

Moncler said sales came in at 276.2 million euros ($302 million) in the period, just above a Thomson Reuters estimate of 271 million euros. At constant exchange rates sales rose 15 percent compared to the same period in 2016.

Sales in European countries excluding Italy, which represent a third of Moncler's revenue, were up 22 percent at current exchange rates to 83 million euros in the first quarter.

Revenue from the group's 191 directly-owned stores were up 20 percent in the first three months of the year, with respect to the same period the year before. ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Francesca Landini)