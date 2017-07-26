FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Moncler expects further growth in 2017 after 18 pct rise in H1 sales
July 26, 2017 / 4:07 PM / in 21 hours

Italy's Moncler expects further growth in 2017 after 18 pct rise in H1 sales

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler said on Wednesday it expected its business to grow further this year after posting a higher-than-expected 18 percent growth in revenue for the first half of 2017.

Moncler said sales came in at 407.6 million euros ($474 million) in the first six months of the year, just above a Thomson Reuters estimate of 401 million euros. Revenue was up 17 percent at constant exchange rates.

"The group is anticipating a scenario of further growth in 2017," said a statement.

Revenue in Europe, excluding Italy, was up 24 percent at constant exchange rates, pushed by sales in France and Britain.

Comparable store sales at the group's 191 directly-owned boutiques were up 14 percent in the first half of 2017 at constant exchange rates. ($1 = 0.8595 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Francesca Landini)

