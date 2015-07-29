MILAN, July 29 Italian luxury outerwear maker
Moncler reported on Monday a 53 percent rise in
first-half core profit, broadly in line with expectations,
thanks to stellar retail sales growth especially in Asia and
North America.
Moncler said adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 70.9 million euros
($78 million) in the period against a Thomson Reuters consensus
estimate of 68 million euros.
The three months through June represent the least important
quarter of the year for Moncler, accounting for only around 10
percent of its sales. It comes after a strong first quarter in
which sales jumped 38 percent.
First-half revenues totalled 295.8 million euros, up 35
percent from a year earlier. At constant currencies revenues
were up 26 percent. Analysts had looked for 291 million euros in
sales.
Comparable-store sales rose 22 percent in January-June. They
were up 25 percent in the first three months.
Moncler, which is rapidly expanding its retail network, had
153 directly-operated shops at the end of June -- two more than
three months earlier.
Retail sales, which account for more than two thirds of the
total, were up 65 percent in the first half.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
