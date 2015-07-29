MILAN, July 29 Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler reported on Monday a 53 percent rise in first-half core profit, broadly in line with expectations, thanks to stellar retail sales growth especially in Asia and North America.

Moncler said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 70.9 million euros ($78 million) in the period against a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of 68 million euros.

The three months through June represent the least important quarter of the year for Moncler, accounting for only around 10 percent of its sales. It comes after a strong first quarter in which sales jumped 38 percent.

First-half revenues totalled 295.8 million euros, up 35 percent from a year earlier. At constant currencies revenues were up 26 percent. Analysts had looked for 291 million euros in sales.

Comparable-store sales rose 22 percent in January-June. They were up 25 percent in the first three months.

Moncler, which is rapidly expanding its retail network, had 153 directly-operated shops at the end of June -- two more than three months earlier.

Retail sales, which account for more than two thirds of the total, were up 65 percent in the first half. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)