MILAN, March 3 Moncler saw a revenue rise of 19 percent at constant exchange rates last year but sales growth slowed in the last few months due to an unusually mild winter and weaker Chinese demand.

Comparable store sales were up 6 percent, against a growth rate of 13 percent in the first nine months of the year and of 22 percent in January-June, the Milan-listed company said.

Moncler said on Thursday adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 300 million euros, slightly higher than an analyst consensus distributed by the company of 294 million euros.

The 29 percent full-year increase in core profit compares with a 53 percent EBITDA increase in the first half of 2015.

Sales rose 27 percent to 880.4 million euros ($963.60 million), above the market consensus of 868 million euros.

Weakness in China, where economic growth has slowed down more than expected, and the United States, as a strong dollar hits tourist flows, has taken a toll on the luxury industry.

The fear of more violence after the Nov. 13 Paris attacks has also had a dampening effect on luxury purchases. ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)