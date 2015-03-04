(Adds details from conference call with management)
MILAN, March 4 Italian luxury down jacket maker
Moncler posted a big jump in 2014 operating profit as
37 new shop openings in the course of the year helped push its
sales up more than expected.
Moncler said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were up
21 percent to 201.6 million euros ($223 million), slightly ahead
of an analyst consensus estimate of 198 million euros based on
Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.
Sales rose 20 percent to 694 million euros, above an average
forecast of 681 million euros. Same-store sales grew 8 percent,
Moncler said in a statement, forecasting further growth in sales
and profits this year.
Moncler, which has invested to expand its retail network
since its stock market listing in December 2013, had 172
mono-brand stores at the end of last year.
It has secured around 20 new locations for shop openings
this year, including a flagship store in Tokyo, it said.
Head of Retail Andrea Tieghi told an analyst call most of
this year's planned shop openings would be in Asia, especially
Japan, where Moncler significantly raised prices in the last
quarter of 2014 to offset the weakness of the yen.
Moncler also plans to open its first shops in Macau and
Singapore, add four or five shops to its U.S. network and have a
few selected openings in Europe.
The group said it would distribute a dividend of 12 euro
cents a share, up from 10 euro cents last year.
($1 = 0.9033 euros)
