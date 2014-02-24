* Sales up 19 pct and net profit up 17 pct, meet
expectations
* Revenue growth fastest in the Americas where it hits 44
pct
* Co plans further Japanese price hike to counter weak yen
(Adds detail, background, quotes from analyst and conference
call)
MILAN, Feb 24 Italian quilted jacket maker
Moncler said on Monday sales and profit grew at
double-digit rates in 2013, supporting the growth prospects
which drew strong demand for its December listing.
The company, founded as a skiwear maker in the French Alps
in 1952, said sales rose to 580.6 million euros ($796.96
million) in the full year, growing in all its markets.
Net profit rose 17 percent to 92.1 million euros, the maker
of 800-1,000 euro shiny padded jackets said.
"The results are in line with expectations on both top and
bottom line - or just a very little bit above," said BNP Paribas
analyst Luca Solca.
Revenue growth for the period was fastest in the Americas,
at 44 percent at constant rates, closely followed by Asia, where
its main market is Japan.
The weakness of the Japanese yen prompted Moncler to
increase prices there by 8 percent, and it plans a further 4
percent hike for the spring, chief corporate officer Luciano
Santel said on a conference call.
Moncler is trying to reduce the proportion of sales it makes
in Italy, which stood at 23 percent at the end of last year. But
even in its home market, struggling to emerge from recession,
sales rose 2 percent.
North America and Japan continued to show "pretty strong
performance" in the first weeks of this year, Santel said. The
company did not give guidance for the rest of this year.
The retail division, which allows luxury companies direct
control of their brands, fast outpaced Moncler's wholesale
channel, rising 33 percent and 7 percent respectively.
Santel said the company opened nine stores in the last
quarter alone, and was looking to open in 20 new locations in
the coming year, including its first store in Moscow in the
second quarter.
"We want a selective and controlled retail expansion," chief
executive Remo Ruffini said on the conference call.
Like-for-like sales growth tempered slightly in the fourth
quarter to between 10 and 11 percent, Santel said, adding this
was due to a very high comparison base set in the previous year.
For the full year, like-for-like sales rose 14 percent.
Moncler is highly reliant on the shiny padded jacket, which
became a hot item under Ruffini's creative direction, but the
company said its project of branching out into other product
categories was going according to plan.
"Knitwear and shoes ... are very close to Moncler DNA," said
Ruffini.
Shares in Moncler rose 1.16 percent on Milan's bourse on
Monday to close at 14.85 euros, reversing some of the losses it
has made since soaring more than 60 percent between its market
debut and Jan. 3.
($1 = 0.7285 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni and David
Evans)