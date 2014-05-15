* Like-for-like sales strong in China, Japan, U.S.
* Quarterly revenue beats market expectations
* Ukraine crisis has had no effect on numbers-CEO
(Adds details, CFO, CEO, retail director comments)
MILAN, May 15 Italian quilted jacket maker
Moncler said on Thursday like-for-like sales rose
10 percent in the first quarter, boosted by Asia and the United
States and a good response to its spring-summer collection.
Moncler highlighted comparable sales in Japan, traditionally
the largest Asian market for its 800-1,000 euro shiny down
jackets, as particularly strong, and shrugged off concerns about
cooling demand in China due to an economic slowdown in the home
of the world's keenest luxury shoppers.
"In China, even though the market in general is slowing
down, we are ... keeping very good growth ... especially in Hong
Kong," retail director Andrea Tieghi said on a conference call.
Quarterly revenue rose 16 percent to 145.4 million euros
($199 million). Analysts had expected on average 142.4 million
euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company's home market of Italy, where economic growth
unexpectedly declined in the first quarter after emerging from
recession late last year, saw sales slump 4 percent.
Italian sales have begun to recover, however, and were flat
to the previous year at the end of April, Chief Corporate
Officer Luciano Santel said.
Moncler said sales in Japan, where shoppers squeezed in
purchases ahead of a value-added tax hike in March, had stayed
strong in April.
"I would not say that we saw any slowdown in April (in
Japan), business there is still very solid," Santel said.
Summery versions of the famous padded jacket had been
well-received, Chief Executive Officer Remo Ruffini said.
"We really found the new solution in style, we made a lot of
print, totally different from the other seasons, and the
reaction of the market was really very strong," Ruffini said.
The company also started building a business unit for
knitwear, Ruffini said. While the chief executive has said he
has no plans to make Moncler into a "total look" brand, analysts
say relying on one product risks consumer fatigue.
Moncler plans to open around 18 new shops this year to add
to the six unveiled in the first quarter, in locations including
Moscow and Hong Kong.
Asked about the crisis in Ukraine, Ruffini said the number
of Russians shopping in Milan, Paris and London had decreased,
but the company had seen no tangible effect on its business.
"For sure it's a concern for the future, but for the moment
we don't have any numbers that say it's a problem," Ruffini
said.
Moncler shares hit their lowest level since their December
listing on Thursday, closing at 11.99 euros before results were
announced. The stock soared 40 percent at its debut and reached
an all-time high of 16.35 euros in January, but has slowly
tumbled since.
Concerns about high valuations and lower growth momentum has
caused volatility in other Italian luxury stocks including Prada
and Tod's.
($1 = 0.7294 Euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by David Evans)