* Same-store sales up 10 pct in H1
* H1 revs up 22 pct to 218 mln euros before currency moves
* Asia H1 revs up 48 pct, thanks to strength in Japan, China
(Recasts, adds details)
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Aug 6 Sales at Italy's Moncler
grew faster than expected in the second quarter compared to the
start of the year, leading the luxury outerwear maker to post
its first-ever second-quarter core profit, though it kept its
full-year guidance unchanged.
Chief Executive Remo Ruffini on Thursday said he was
confident about the coming months given the good reaction so far
to Moncler's autumn/winter collection and that initial orders
for spring/summer 2015 were reassuring.
But Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel said it would be
"very imprudent" to upgrade a target for a broadly flat core
profit margin for 2014 as the second half of the year was key.
"We're happy with the results ... but we still have as a
target what we did last year," Santel told an analyst call.
"We expect to spend much more (on advertising) in the second
half of the year compared to the first half, and we still have
70 percent of our business to develop."
Moncler is also investing heavily in its rapidly expanding
retail network, a key sales driver, which it said would total
more than 160 single-brand shops by year-end from 144 currently.
The fact that down jackets are Moncler's core product makes
the second quarter less significant than the others for the
group, accounting for only around 10 percent of annual sales.
Adjusted core profit, or earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), was 1.4 million euros in
the quarter, from a loss of 3.2 million euros a year before.
POSITIVE FEELING
Moncler's revenue jumped 27 percent in April-June after a 16
percent rise the previous quarter thanks to the strength of
Asian and North American markets and a recovery in Italy.
"The second quarter, which is not very meaningful, probably
went better than most people expected and I think this is going
to reinforce the positive feeling around the stock," an analyst
said on condition of anonymity. "I expect it to rise tomorrow."
Results were released after markets closed on Thursday.
Shares in Moncler have lost 28 percent so far this year,
tracking other luxury peers lower as sector growth eased.
They had soared 47 percent at their market debut in mid-December
to hit an all-time high in early January.
Analysts regard Moncler as a high-growth luxury stock as
store openings continue to boost sales, and some have upgraded
their recommendation due to the recent share price fall.
Second-quarter sales in Italy, whose economy slid back into
recession in the second quarter, rose 14 percent after a 4
percent drop in January-March partly due to delivery issues.
Sales in Asia, which accounted for more than a quarter of
the total, rose 56 percent despite the weakness of the yen.
(Additional reporting by Sabina Suzzi, editing by David Evans)