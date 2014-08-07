(Refiles to correct day of the week to Wednesday from Thursday)

* Same-store sales up 10 pct in H1

* H1 revs up 22 pct to 218 mln euros before currency moves

* Asia H1 revs up 48 pct, thanks to strength in Japan, China

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Aug 6 Sales at Italy's Moncler grew faster than expected in the second quarter compared to the start of the year, leading the luxury outerwear maker to post its first-ever second-quarter core profit, though it kept its full-year guidance unchanged.

Chief Executive Remo Ruffini on Wednesday said he was confident about the coming months given the good reaction so far to Moncler's autumn/winter collection and that initial orders for spring/summer 2015 were reassuring.

But Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel said it would be "very imprudent" to upgrade a target for a broadly flat core profit margin for 2014 as the second half of the year was key.

"We're happy with the results ... but we still have as a target what we did last year," Santel told an analyst call.

"We expect to spend much more (on advertising) in the second half of the year compared to the first half, and we still have 70 percent of our business to develop."

Moncler is also investing heavily in its rapidly expanding retail network, a key sales driver, which it said would total more than 160 single-brand shops by year-end from 144 currently.

The fact that down jackets are Moncler's core product makes the second quarter less significant than the others for the group, accounting for only around 10 percent of annual sales.

Adjusted core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), was 1.4 million euros in the quarter, from a loss of 3.2 million euros a year before.

POSITIVE FEELING

Moncler's revenue jumped 27 percent in April-June after a 16 percent rise the previous quarter thanks to the strength of Asian and North American markets and a recovery in Italy.

"The second quarter, which is not very meaningful, probably went better than most people expected and I think this is going to reinforce the positive feeling around the stock," an analyst said on condition of anonymity. "I expect it to rise tomorrow."

Results were released after markets closed on Wednesday.

Shares in Moncler have lost 28 percent so far this year, tracking other luxury peers lower as sector growth eased. They had soared 47 percent at their market debut in mid-December to hit an all-time high in early January.

Analysts regard Moncler as a high-growth luxury stock as store openings continue to boost sales, and some have upgraded their recommendation due to the recent share price fall.

Second-quarter sales in Italy, whose economy slid back into recession in the second quarter, rose 14 percent after a 4 percent drop in January-March partly due to delivery issues.

Sales in Asia, which accounted for more than a quarter of the total, rose 56 percent despite the weakness of the yen. (Additional reporting by Sabina Suzzi, editing by David Evans)