MILAN, June 3 Italy's largest books and
magazines publisher Arnoldo Mondadori Editore will
appoint Oddone Pozzi as its new chief financial officer, two
industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The new CFO of Mondadori will be Oddone Pozzi," one of the
sources said.
Mondadori, which publishes the Panorama news weekly and the
Grazia women magazine, declined to comment.
Pozzi, who is currently co-CEO of Italian toy company Giochi
Preziosi, will replace Carlo Maria Vismara who resigned in March
after nine years in the job citing personal and family reasons.
The change comes at a time when the publisher, controlled by
former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's holding
company Fininvest, is cutting costs to help relaunch its
business, hit by a deep recession and competition from online
publications.
