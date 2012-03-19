MILAN, March 19 Italy's leading books and
magazines publisher Mondadori scrapped its 2011
dividend after saying conditions in its markets remained
significantly negative, sending its shares sharply lower.
"There are currently no signs of turnaround that could
significantly alter the trend, at least in the first half of the
year," the company said in a statement.
Its core earnings fell 7 percent to 130.4 million euros in
2011, hit by costs to develop its digital business and a
recession-driven drop in advertising sales.
Mondadori said net profit rose 17.8 percent to 49.6 million
euros from 2010 when it was hit by tax charges.
The 105-years old company, controlled by former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi, said it proposed to devolve the
entire amount of profits to extraordinary reserves.
Shares in Mondadori were down 3.6 percent at 1.44 euros.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)