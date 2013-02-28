MILAN Feb 28 Italian publisher Mondadori said on Thursday its chief executive Maurizio Costa will step down and will be replaced by Ernesto Mauri, who was promoted to improve revenue at the group's magazine unit in a management shakeup in November.

The 105-year old company, controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, was forced to scrap its dividend last year as it struggled to cope with shrinking advertising revenue.

Mondadori's Chairwoman Marina Berlusconi intends to make the management change on March 20, the publisher said in a statement. Costa will become vice-chairman of Fininvest, the unlisted Berlusconi family holding company.

It said in November it sees lower profitability in 2012 after posting a 63.5 percent drop in nine-month net profits.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio)