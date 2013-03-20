MILAN, March 20 Italian publisher Arnoldo
Mondadori turned to a net loss of 167.3 million euros
in 2012 because of write-downs and said core earnings this year
would fall again due to adverse economic conditions and
restructuring costs.
Mondadori, which is controlled by the family of former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi, said in a statement on Wednesday the
sale of its stake in Random House Mondadori drove net debt down
to 267.6 million euros at the end of 2012.
In 2011 the company posted a net profit of 49.6 million
euros.
In 2012 its core profit or before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) halved to 66.5 million
euros as sales fell 6 percent.
Before impairments of 194.3 million euros, Mondadori booked
a net profit of 12 million euros in 2012.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Francesca Landini)