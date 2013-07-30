MILAN, July 30 Italian book and magazine
publisher Mondadori said on Tuesday it expected a
second-half gross operating profit in-line or even higher
compared to a year ago, although the full-year 2013 results will
be lower.
The company, controlled by former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi, said in the first half it swung to a net loss of
27.1 million euros ($35.9 million) from a profit of 7.5 million
euros, hit by an ongoing recession in Italy.
Gross operating loss was 5.3 million euros in the period,
compared with a profit of 36 million euros a year ago, as
revenues declined 9.4 percent, it said in a statement.
Mondadori also said it had already singled out 76 million
euros of cost savings out of 100 million euros targeted by 2015.
($1 = 0.7547 euros)
