MILAN May 13 Italian publisher Mondadori said on Tuesday its first-quarter net loss more than halved to 6.4 million euros ($8.8 million) from 15.3 million euros helped by cost-cutting measures.

Core earnings (EBITDA) stood at 5.6 million euros, against an loss of 4.6 million euros a year ago, while revenues fell 8.3 percent to 268.3 million euros, it said in a statement.

The company, controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, also reaffirmed expectations of a strong improvement in 2014 profitability.

