BRIEF-Hero Motocorp says May two-wheeler sales up 8.7 pct
* Says commences commercial production in manufacturing facilty of HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 5 * India says Cadbury used phantom factory to avoid about $46 million in taxes -
WSJ * In process of reviewing contents of show-cause notice from India's excise
department - WSJ * Source text:
* Says commences commercial production in manufacturing facilty of HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adani Power says board to consider slump sale of its Mundra Power generating business undertaking to its unit Adani Power (Mundra) Limited